Wendy’s employee claims co-worker attacked him

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police responded to Wendy’s along Mansell Road late Nov. 23 after an argument between two employees led to an assault.
The victim told officers his co-worker showed up to work drunk and pulled a box cutter on him during a dispute. The victim said the 30-year-old suspect swung the box cutter at him, trying to cut him, and laughed when the box cutter ripped his shirt.
The victim left the restaurant on foot before authorities showed up. No one was hurt, according to police. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.
