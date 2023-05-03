Wendy’s employee cited for fraudulent purchases

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a Wendy’s employee April 19 who allegedly used a customer’s debit card for fraudulent purposes.
A man informed deputies he had visited the Wendy’s on Freedom Parkway around 7 p.m. April 18. When he returned home, he said his bank notified him of two unauthorized charges at Publix, a declined charge at Publix and another charge at RaceTrac.
The man said the restaurant had confirmed his card was at the store, the report states, but an employee said neither the card nor employees had left the restaurant.
Deputies reported speaking to Publix employees, who provided security footage of a woman wearing a Wendy’s T-shirt making purchases that matched the amounts the man had reported.
When provided with the suspect’s description, Wendy’s employees identified the woman as Peggy Diarrassouba, 61, of Alpharetta.
An employee at the RaceTrac on Browns Bridge Road also confirmed a woman with the same description had purchased gas for the same amount the man provided, the report states.
Diarrassouba was arrested on four counts of felony fraudulent use of a transaction card and one count of transaction card theft.
She is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with a bond amount of $8,900.