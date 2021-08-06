Well-known Atlanta attorney cited for battery at concert

ALPHARETTA , Ga. — Personal injury attorney David Van Sant, a self-described Georgia super lawyer, was arrested during a Phish rock concert at the Ameris Bank Amphitheater late July 31.
Alpharetta Police say Van Sant, 44, of Milton, snatched an iPad mini from a LiveNation employee working the concert and threw it into the stands. He was charged with theft by taking, three counts of simple battery and public drunkenness.
Two LiveNation workers and a security officer accused Van Sant of harassing them from his party box. One of the employees told police Van Sant told him he “needed to loosen up and should join their party.” The worker said Van Sant then reached over the railing and bear hugged him around the neck from behind.
A second worker who witnessed the incident rushed over and told Van Sant not to touch anyone again. She said he jumped over the railing, then slapped the brim of her cap and pushed her glasses into her face. When she told Van Sant not to touch her again, she said he replied, “What are you going to do about it?”
Van Sant had returned to his party box by the time a security guard came to the area to talk to the offended parties. The guard said Van Sant reached over the railing and squeezed her neck hard enough that she later had to go to the hospital to be treated for neck pain.
At some point, Van Sant grabbed the iPad that an employee was using to keep tabs for food and drink orders. He threw it into the crowd of 12,000 people and it wasn’t recovered until after the concert, police said. The device was undamaged.
Van Sant told police he threw it because he wanted the employees “to party with him” and said “it was over loving.” He reportedly said he’d done “shrooms” and police detected the scent of alcohol on him, according to the arrest report.
