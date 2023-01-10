Watches, gun stolen in residential burglary

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are searching for suspects who were captured on video burglarizing an Alpharetta home in December.
Alpharetta police reports said that thieves wearing ski masks cut power to a home on Club Court in Alpharetta Dec. 23 and smashed their way into the home to steal multiple luxury watches, jewelry and a handgun from a local family.
The burglary was discovered when a homeowner saw that his alarm system had no power and learned the home’s power had been shut off at its junction box and a back door had been smashed out.
Police cleared the home and discovered multiple items had been stolen. All the items were flagged as stolen in the Georgia Crime Information Center database, the report said.
Later, police were given security footage showing two men breaking into the home dressed in all black clothing and ski masks. No suspects had been identified at the time of the report.