Wanted man discovered riding bike along Ga. 400

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police arrested a man wanted in South Carolina after they found him riding a bicycle along Ga. 400 July 7.
Police received a report about the cyclist around 7:15 p.m. and found him near the overpass at Old Milton Parkway. The man initially did not stop when the officer flashed his lights and chirped his siren, but eventually stopped and threw his bike to the ground.
The man told the officer there were no signs that said he could not ride his bike on the highway. He initially told the officer he was going to Savannah, then said he was actually headed to Charleston. The officer suspected the man was under the influence of a drug, noting that his “eyes were large and bugged and he was extremely sweaty.”
The man said he was wanted out of Charleston and that “he wanted to go and see his family before he turned himself in.”
Upon checking, the officer found that he was wanted for forgery and possessing a firearm. While occupied running the background check, the officer noticed the man begin walking toward the wooded area on the side of the highway.
He was ordered to return, and then broke out into “erratic movements and almost dancing,” according to the report. He then began to walk away again.
The officer attempted to detain the man, who allegedly resisted until the officer used a Taser to subdue him.
The officer arrested the 27-year-old Johns Island, South Carolina, man and charged him with being a pedestrian on the highway, violating bicycle light requirements and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.