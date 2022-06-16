Wanted man caught trespassing at Alpharetta hotel

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A wanted man from Atlanta allegedly trespassed at the Towne Place Suites hotel on Westside Parkway June 4.
A hotel employee told police the man had been “walking around the hotel taking items and taking food during their serving hours,” but he left before police arrived. The employee said they saw the man walk toward the Northwinds apartments. While patrolling the area, police received another call saying a man was acting suspiciously at the Northwinds apartments.
Police found the man at the apartments and confirmed that he had been the man seen at the hotel. He said he was at the apartment complex looking for a friend who lived there. When police ran the man’s information, they found he was wanted in Alpharetta for failure to appear in municipal court for jaywalking.
Police handcuffed the man and brought him to the Alpharetta police headquarters. They barred the man from the Towne Place Suites for one year and gave him a new court date for his jaywalking charge. Police cited the man for failure to appear and dropped him off at the MARTA bus stop on Mansell Road.