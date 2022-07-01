Wanted man arrested in Dunwoody with stash of marijuana

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police allegedly found four ounces of marijuana in the vehicle of a Marietta man who was wanted for obstruction June 14.
An officer identified a truck as belonging to the man, who had an active arrest warrant out of Cobb County. The officer pulled the man over at the intersection of Ashford Dunwoody Road and Meadow Lane. Police placed the man under arrest and confirmed the warrant with Cobb County authorities.
While conducting an inventory on the man’s truck, the officer located a backpack that allegedly contained 4 ounces of marijuana divided into four individual packages, according to the report.
The officer transported the man, Kyle Pfaff, 28, to the DeKalb County Jail and charged him with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.