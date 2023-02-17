Wanted man arrested following traffic stop

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police arrested a 39-year-old local man for fraud and multiple other charges after a traffic stop was conducted on Ashford Dunwoody Road Jan. 30.
Officers stopped a white Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection with Hammond Drive at about 3 a.m. after an investigation of the vehicle’s tag showed a suspended registration, no insurance and an arrest warrant for the driver.
The driver was placed under arrest and when officers searched the vehicle, they located stolen mail from many different victims, a crowbar, four pairs of bolt cutters, a ski mask and stacks of credit and debit cards under different names. In total, stolen items from 18 different victims were recovered from the vehicle.
The suspect allegedly told police he found the mail in the trash.
The driver was charged with financial transaction card theft, driving with a suspended registration and driving without insurance. He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.
The report said more warrants are pending in the case.