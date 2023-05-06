Wanted man arrested due to traffic cameras

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested a wanted Griffin man after he was located in the Ashford Dunwoody area by Dunwoody FLOCK traffic cameras.
Dunwoody police reports said officers were dispatched to Meadow Lane and Ashford Dunwoody Road after receiving an alert that a man with felony warrants for attempting to elude officers was located in the area.
Officers identified the suspect and his vehicle as it made a U-turn onto Peachtree Dunwoody Road and took him into custody.
The man was placed under arrest and transported to the DeKalb County Jail.