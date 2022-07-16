Walmart worker charged with theft of merchandise

MILTON, Ga. — Police arrested an Atlanta woman for felony theft and multiple drug charges June 24 after officers were dispatched to Walmart on Windward Parkway in Milton.
Store security personnel informed police that the woman, who worked in the store’s online order department, had been caught while wheeling a shopping cart filled with more than $1,000 worth of items – mostly electronics – out of the store.
The woman said the items were for delivery to a legitimate online customer, but store officials said online orders are loaded in different carts and transported out through a separate exit. The store also said there was no record of an online order for the items.
When police detained the woman, they reportedly found in her possession a backpack containing illegal drugs and marijuana.
The suspect was booked into the Fulton County Jail.