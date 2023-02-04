Wallet thefts reported at Alpharetta restaurant

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were called to Rumi’s Kitchen in Alpharetta Jan. 14, after it was reported that thieves had stolen several wallets from restaurant patrons.
Officers were notified that a woman’s wallet had been stolen between 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. at either Rumi’s Kitchen on Avalon Boulevard or at a nearby business. However, while taking the report, officers learned that two other people had belongings stolen while eating at Rumi’s Kitchen.
All three victims reported their wallets, ID cards and credit cards had been stolen, and their credit cards were used immediately at a Lowes on Mansell Road in Alpharetta.
While investigating, officers were able to view video evidence of the thefts and identified a male and female suspect, who could be seen on camera taken belongings out of a woman’s bag.
At the time of the report, the suspects had not been identified.