Visitor at apartments cited for loitering

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested a Phoenix, Georgia, man May 23 for loitering and prowling after he allegedly approached a stranger’s door repeatedly at an apartment complex he did not live in.
Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the Drexel Collective apartment complex on Drexel Point. The person had allegedly been loitering in the complex for about 12 hours. A security officer told police the man had gained access to the fitness center and then followed a resident back to their apartment.
Security also informed police the man had repeatedly approached a resident’s door and rang her doorbell. A complex employee requested the man be barred from the property.
Police made contact with the resident, who said she did not know the man. She said he approached her doorbell camera several times and asked for “hot sauce and flip flops” on two occasions. The woman sent police nine videos of the man at her door.
Police arrested the 40-year-old man on a misdemeanor charge of loitering and prowling. He was also barred from the property.