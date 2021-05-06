ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police responded to a break-in at an apartment along Summerwood Lane where electronics were reportedly stolen April 23.
The victims said they returned home from vacation and found a PlayStation 4, Apple MacBook Air, speakers and an Apple MacBook Pro missing from their bedroom.
The stolen items were valued at a combined $4,500, according to police. One of the victims told police none of the valuables in the roommate’s room were touched, and said she found that suspicious, according to an arrest report.
