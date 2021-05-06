ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police responded to a break-in at an apartment along Summerwood Lane where electronics were reportedly stolen April 23.

The victims said they returned home from vacation and found a PlayStation 4, Apple MacBook Air, speakers and an Apple MacBook Pro missing from their bedroom.

The stolen items were valued at a combined $4,500, according to police. One of the victims told police none of the valuables in the roommate’s room were touched, and said she found that suspicious, according to an arrest report.

Load comments