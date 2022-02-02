Video fails to identify driver of stolen car in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. –– Police responded to a stolen vehicle call Jan. 24 on Walton Way. The victim stated she noticed her 2007 tan Cadillac Escalade was missing from where she last saw it. She stated that only she and her son have keys to the vehicle.
The leasing office that faced the main entrance to the neighborhood where the theft took place has footage of the vehicle being taken, but the driver was unidentifiable.
