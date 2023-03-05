Video captures suspect stealing mailroom items

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police arrived at the Arium Johns Creek apartment complex on Medlock Crossing Parkway Feb. 13 for a burglary report involving stolen mail.
The property manager received three emails Feb. 9 from a company the complex uses to access the mail/package room attached to the leasing office. The email was about the theft of numerous packages.
The property manager showed police security videos from overnight inside the mailroom. According to the police report, there’s a yellow duffle bag full of mail next to the door at the start of the video, and a suspect is seen loading a red, plaid duffle bag with multiple packages off various shelves and walking out with both bags.
The suspect later returned with a blue duffel/roller bag, locked the deadbolt to the door and continued loading packages.
The suspect was also observed opening a few of the larger boxes before exiting with the roller bag and another large box, the report said.
Police spoke with one tenant who had been victimized. The woman said she received a notification Feb. 8 that a package of vitamins valued at $342, and shampoo valued at $28 had been delivered to the mailroom. The packages were missing, the woman said.
Since the incident, the property manager reported boosting security for the mailroom door.
The property manager was not familiar with the suspect, the report said, so it is unknown if the suspect is a tenant.