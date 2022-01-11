Video alerts Alpharetta resident of parcel delivery theft

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– An Alpharetta man called police on Dec. 16 to report that while he was away from his Spinnaker Lane home, his video surveillance alerted him of movement on his front porch late the previous night.
The homeowner said the camera footage showed an unidentified, white male wearing all black and a mask taking a package from the front porch. The package stolen was valued at $30.
