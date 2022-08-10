Victim tracks source of counterfeit bill to Milton Walmart

MILTON, Ga. –– An Ohio man reported he received counterfeit money at Walmart on Windward Parkway July 18.
The victim told police that while he was checking out at the register, he asked the cashier for $80 cash back, but the cashier said there were not enough $20 bills in the drawer. He then agreed to take $100 cash back.
From there, the victim said he went to a gas station and used the $100 bill to pay for his purchase. The cashier told him he could not accept the bill because it was counterfeit.
The victim told police he drove back to Walmart to report the incident.
Store officials pulled video footage of activity around the time of the incident and spotted a man known for using counterfeit bills at another Walmart location had made a purchase before the victim got in line to check out.
Walmart reimbursed the victim.