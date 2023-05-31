Victim’s checks altered for different amounts

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man reported to police May 18 that someone cashed eight fraudulent checks, totaling more than $43,000.
The victim informed police he had written five checks with varying amounts and dropped them into the Canton Post Office.
According to the victim’s bank statements, all five checks arrived at their intended location. However, eight checks were approved and cashed using the same check numbers, but in different amounts, and there were another five sequential checks cashed that the victim still had in his possession.
The victim and the bank did not recognize the fraudulent activity until around May 7. It is believed that an individual logged into the victim’s bank account and changed the contact information online to hijack his identity in order to cash the checks, the police report said.
The victim’s bank account has been disabled, and he placed a freeze on his credit.