Victim files fraud report on phony $150,000 loan

MILTON, Ga. — A man informed Milton Police March 3 that a fraudulent loan taken out three years ago has come back to bite him.
The man said he received a letter in August 2020 stating that he was delinquent on his payments for a business loan totaling $150,000.
The police report said the man noticed that the loan was obtained in the name of a business he does not own, and he contacted financial representatives to straighten out the matter.
The man said he thought the issue was settled until he was contacted by a representative of a an organization stating that the man would need to file a police report in reference to his identity being used fraudulently to obtain the loan.