Victim extorted for $1,000 after sending nudes online

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man reported to police May 20 that he was extorted to pay $1,000 to a stranger over Snapchat.
The victim said he received an unsolicited snap from an account he believed belonged to a female around his age and was asked to exchange nude photographs.
After complying with the request, the suspect demanded $1,000 over Cashapp to prevent the photos from being posted to the victim’s social media pages. The man did not send any money and blocked the person while police were on the scene.