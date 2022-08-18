Vehicles burglarized at Dunwoody pools

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Thieves were able to steal electronics, cash and credit cards, after cars at several pools in Dunwoody were burglarized in late July.
According to Dunwoody Police, three cars were burglarized at The Branches Swim & Tennis Club and the Georgetown Recreation Club in Dunwoody on July 30. Thieves broke several car widows, stealing cell phones, a Nintendo Switch, credit cards and wallets.
After the burglary, thieves used the stolen credit cards at a local gas station and a Dunwoody Best Buy store, ringing up charges of approximately $1,400 from one card before it was flagged and declined.
Victims reported seeing a White Dodge Charger in the area that was suspect, but police were unable to locate any further information.