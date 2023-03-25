Vehicles burglarized at Alpharetta hotels

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Eight vehicles parked at hotels in Alpharetta were burglarized March 14, incident reports said.
Between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., Alpharetta police responded to multiple locations, including The Marriott Hotel, Hilton Alpharetta, Holiday Inn Express and Double Tree Hotel on Windward Parkway, and the Even Hotel on Old Milton Parkway, after receiving reports that a number of vehicles had been burglarized sometime overnight.
Multiple handguns, cash, a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon, and other items were stolen from the vehicles. Police said the thieves gained access by shattering windows. Other items from the vehicles were found strewn throughout several of the hotel parking lots.
Reports said many of the hotels didn’t have security cameras, but a guest at The Marriott Hotel reported hearing a car alarm at about 3:15 a.m. and seeing two people around where the vehicles were burglarized.
There were no other witnesses, and at the time of the report, no suspects had been identified.