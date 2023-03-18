Vehicles burglarized along Mansell Road

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police received reports of burglaries to multiple vehicles parked at businesses on Mansell Road recently.
Incident reports said the first vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, was burglarized at the Passador Brazilian Steakhouse at about 9 p.m., March 6. Thieves broke out the vehicle’s rear window and stole a bag containing electronics and several baby items.
The second vehicle, a GMC Sierra, was burglarized sometime between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. March 7, at the Miller’s Ale House restaurant off Mansell Road. Incident reports said the vehicle’s door was forced open and items worth about $300 were taken.
Officers were able to view security camera footage from Passador Brazilian Steakhouse, which showed an individual breaking into the Chevrolet Silverado before leaving the scene on foot.
At the time of the report, no suspect had been identified by police.