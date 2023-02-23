Vehicles at Alpharetta restaurants burglarized

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police said vehicles at two Alpharetta restaurants were burglarized by unidentified thieves Feb. 12.
Police officers were called to Rena's Italian Fishery and Grill on South Main Street and Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on Haynes Bridge Road at about 10 p.m. when three vehicles in the restaurant’s parking lots were found with broken windows after their owners finished dining.
Reports said nearly $9,000 in computer equipment, electronics and clothing were stolen from the vehicles and all of the burglarized vehicles had their windows broken out.
From Rena’s, officers were able to view security camera footage which showed the thefts occur. A suspect could be seen on footage breaking a vehicle window before fleeing the scene in a charcoal Toyota Camry.
Later in the evening, police were told a victim’s laptop had pinged at an address in northeast Atlanta.
At the time of the report, no suspect had been identified in the incident.