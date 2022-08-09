Vehicle strikes bear spotted near Avalon

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A black bear was struck by a vehicle near Avalon in Alpharetta on July 24, after being spotted at multiple locations around Alpharetta.
Alpharetta police said the wild bear was first spotted near Westside Parkway, heading north through the wood line between Westside Parkway and Ga. 400.
The bear was later observed eating trash from surrounding businesses, and was spotted roaming through subdivisions near Ga. 9, before it was reportedly struck by a vehicle near Avalon.
The bear may have been injured but was not killed. It fled into nearby woods.
Police said the bear was wearing a tracking collar, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources had been alerted to the bear’s activities but had elected not to intervene.
Officials say that if the bear is spotted, citizens are encouraged to leave it alone. Locals living in the area where the bear was spotted were also asked to bring pets inside and secure any trash or food items that might attract the bear.