Vehicle found burned after hit and run wreck

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A vehicle involved a hit and run wreck in north Forsyth County was found engulfed in flames in Dawson County Jan. 15, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reported.
A sheriff’s office deputy responded to the Shell Gas Station at Jot Em Down Road and Ga. 400 Jan. 14, after receiving a report that a truck was struck from behind on the highway by a driver who fled the scene.
The truck’s driver reported that he was stopped in traffic, waiting to turn left onto Ga. 400 southbound when he was struck by a Chrysler PT Cruiser at high speed. After the wreck the suspect driver, a white female in her 40s, continued northbound on Dahlonega Highway into Dawson County.
The next day, investigators were notified by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office the suspect vehicle had been located but had been set on fire.
Due to the extent of the damage, fire investigators reported the vehicle would need to be transported for further investigation and to obtain the VIN number.
No suspect has been identified.