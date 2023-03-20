Vehicle fire reported on Lauren Hall Court

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — First responders were called to a neighborhood on Lauren Hall Court in Alpharetta in response to an overnight vehicle fire.
Incident reports said police and fire officials arrived at the scene at about 1 a.m., March 9, and found a 2015 Chrysler 200 fully engulfed in flames on a home’s driveway. Another vehicle in the driveway sustained some damage.
Police were told the vehicle’s check engine light came on the day before, and security camera footage from the home showed the vehicle’s engine area suddenly catching on fire.