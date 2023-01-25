Vehicle dealer arrested with open container

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police arrested the owner of a used vehicle dealership after being found driving without insurance, a suspended license and an open container of alcohol.
Officers stopped a Toyota Camry with dealer plates on Ashford Dunwoody Road Jan. 16 and took the driver into custody after learning his license had been suspended for a super speeder violation and his insurance expired in 2022.
After the driver was placed under arrest, a large open bottle of gin was found in the vehicle’s center console. Officers also learned the driver was the owner of a dealership in Norcross.
The driver was charged for driving with a suspended license, open container violations and driving without insurance. He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.