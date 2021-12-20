Vehicle crash on Dunwoody exit ramp shuts down traffic artery

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Ashford Dunwoody Road was closed for several hours near I-285 after a vehicle crashed into a light pole and caused power lines to fall early Dec. 2.
Several police, fire crews, Georgia Power crews and road maintenance workers were called to the scene of the crash, which caused delays for hours and forced traffic at the busy intersection to be rerouted during the morning commute.
Police say the car exited I-285 eastbound and struck the light pole at the exit ramp on Ashford Dunwoody Road. The impact of the collision snapped the light pole at its base, bringing down power lines across all lanes of the exit ramp and across the intersection. Power outages were reported on Hammond and Lake Hearn drives, and the surrounding area, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.