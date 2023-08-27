Vehicle burglarized at local restaurant

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police said unidentified thieves burglarized a vehicle parked at the Ray’s at Killer Creek restaurant in Alpharetta Aug. 4.
A patron parked his Ford F-150 at the restaurant at about 8 p.m. and was notified via the Ford app two hours later that his vehicle alarm had been triggered.
Police learned thieves entered the vehicle through the passenger side window and stole a backpack containing electronics and cash. Using tracking software, the victim showed officers that several of the stolen electronics were traveling south on Ga. 400.
Police have not identified any suspects in the case.