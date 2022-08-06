Vehicle break-in reported at Garrard Landing Park

ROSWELL, Ga. –– A 39-year-old woman visiting Garrard Landing Park July 12 told police someone broke into her vehicle and removed her purse containing $120 in cash.
The woman said she arrived at the park shortly after noon, and when she returned to her Chevy suburban a couple of hours later, she noticed the passenger side window had been broken and forced inward.
Police said they found a fingerprint on the door handle, but the victim said she did not want the incident investigated.
Police said they couldn’t determine whether the fingerprint may have belonged to any of the passengers who had been with her on the park visit.