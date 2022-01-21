Vape products stolen in Milton by two male suspects

MILTON, Ga. — Police responded to a shoplifting call at a Shell gas station on Crabapple Road Jan. 2.
The suspects were described as two white males in black pants, black hoodies with sunglasses over black face masks.
Both entered the store and immediately went to the Electronic Nicotine Delivery System (ENDS) cabinet.
The owner stated one male grabbed 10 mint and strawberry King Vapes, valued at approximately $20 each for a total value of $200.
The owner told authorities he chased the two as they ran to the parking lot. The suspects got into a red SUV.
The shop owner was provided a case card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.