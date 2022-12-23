Vandals hit townhome under construction

ALPHARETTA, Ga. —A townhome under construction on Olmstead Way in Alpharetta was damaged by unknown vandals overnight Dec. 2, police reports said.
Vandals used bricks and asphalt to damage two large windows, siding and gutters on the backside of the home, causing more than $2,000 in damage.
Police officers found rocks, bricks and other projectiles inside and outside the home, reports said.
Police were told the home had been damaged at least two times prior. The townhome’s buyer is currently overseas in India.
No suspect was identified at the time of the report.