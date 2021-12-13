Vandals deface Roswell businesses with graffiti of dinosaurs

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police received two reports of businesses along Holcomb Bridge Road being spray painted with bulldogs and dinosaurs Nov. 27.
A patrol officer spotted the first taggings before dawn at Rivermont Square shopping mall in the 8500 block of Holcomb Bridge Road. Culprits spray painted dinosaurs and the outline of a bulldog’s face on the doors of Thompson’s Frame and Gallery. They left behind eight cans of spray paint, which officers found on the ground outside the frame shop.
Shortly after 9 p.m., another patrol officer found more graffiti markings within the East Village mall in the 2600 block of Holcomb Bridge Road. Someone tagged a pentagram, a bulldog, a dinosaur, a robot and a gray script work on the old Super Target, according to police. There were also letters spray painted on the adjacent side of the building.
Police said both markings were similar to a Sept. 24 report of graffiti found at Centennial Village shopping center in the 2300 block of Holcomb Bridge Road. A police report indicates officers found at least six bulldog faces and a pentagram sprayed on the dumpster and along the alley walls behind the PetCo. The words “MURDER ALL SHEEP” were also tagged atop the dumpster.
