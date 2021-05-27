ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police on May 21 were dispatched to a commercial burglary at an Amazon warehouse on Upper Hembree Road. Someone broke in, vandalized the warehouse, sprayed graffiti on the walls and set off several fire extinguishers throughout the facility, according to police.

The vandals caused an unknown amount of damages. Investigators said it appeared juveniles caused those damages while trying to construct a “makeshift racetrack” in the warehouse. It was unclear if anything was stolen.

Tags

Load comments