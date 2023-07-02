Valuables snatched from Milton man

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole items worth $3,000 from a Milton man during a recent robbery.
Police reports said an unidentified suspect robbed a Milton man who was attempting to sell multiple valuable shoes and hoodies through Facebook Marketplace June 13 at the Publix shopping center on Haynes Bridge Road.
Witnesses reported the victim and suspect met in the shopping center’s parking lot at about 3 p.m. and the suspect immediately grabbed the shoes and hoodies before fleeing in a vehicle waiting nearby.
The vehicle turned onto Ga. 9 and fled the scene, the report said.
Police were provided with a description of the suspect, but at the time of the report, no arrests had been made.