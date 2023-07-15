Valdosta man arrested for running across Ga. 400

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police arrested a Valdosta man June 24 who had allegedly run across Ga. 400 in the middle of the night.
Officers who were conducting speed enforcement on northbound Ga. 400 around 3:30 a.m. reported observing a man jump over the median and run across the four lanes of traffic to reach the shoulder.
The suspect told officers he was walking home and had not committed a crime, the report states. The man reportedly began speaking aggressively during the conversation, and he initially refused to identify himself.
He was charged with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and pedestrian in roadway.