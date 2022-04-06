Utility trailer stolen from construction site

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police responded March 29 to the theft of a utility trailer from a home under construction on Academy Street.
Builders arrived at the construction site around 9 a.m. March 29 and found that the open-bed black utility trailer was missing from the driveway. One of the builders told police that he had last seen the trailer on March 11 and that he had not been to the site in a few weeks.
The builder noted the trailer was empty, but its hitch had been padlocked.
He confirmed that the trailer had not been moved to another construction site and told police he had no idea who could have stolen it.
There were no security cameras in the area.