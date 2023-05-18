UPS store owner defrauded of $2,000

MILTON, Ga. — The owner of the UPS store on Birmingham Highway reported to police May 4 that a man defrauded him of a total of $2,000 after seemingly successful transactions.
Three weeks prior, the victim said the man had requested items, such as flyers and stamps, that had been paid for without issue. Upon a following visit, the owner asked the suspect for his driver’s license for verification but received no response.
The owner then began to notice funds depleted from his account, totaling $2,000. The owner attempted to contact the suspect but with no success.
The owner provided police with the last four digits of two Mastercards used for the fraudulent transactions but did not have the complete card numbers.