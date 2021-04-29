DUNWOODY, Ga. — Officers were dispatched to an Exxon gas station on Perimeter Center East on April 15 for reports that a panhandler was berating people.
Police found Arjuna Hunter Bey, 24, standing outside the front entrance. He ran toward the Perimeter Mall across the street when officers arrived. He was eventually apprehended on Ashford Dunwoody Road.
A manager told officers Bey kept entering and exiting the convenience shop, yelling at customers. The East Cleveland, Ohio, man said he was panhandling for food and money.
Police charged him with disorderly conduct, begging and soliciting and pedestrian crossing at other than a crosswalk.
