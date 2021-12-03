Unruly Alpharetta customer sought after striking manager

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police responded to a Forever 21 at the North Point Mall after a female customer reportedly slapped the store’s manager Nov. 11.
Mall security booted the woman off the property before officers arrived on scene. Police said they didn’t get any of the woman’s contact information.
Officers spoke to the manager who said the suspect was throwing clothes on the floor and he confronted her. The woman called the clothes cheap and continued tossing items on the floor.
The manager said when he ordered her to leave, the suspect spit in his face, kicked him and slapped him, according to police. Officers were unable to locate the woman.
