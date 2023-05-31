Unlicensed teen cited, along with his mother

MILTON, Ga. — Police pulled over a teen May 21 for speeding at 57 mph in a posted 35 mph zone on Morris Road. The report said the driver had never been issued a license, nor had he ever applied for a permit.
The teen said his mother had allowed him to drive her vehicle, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee. Police cited him for speeding and for driving while unlicensed.
The mother, a Doraville resident, arrived on scene and said she wasn’t aware he was driving her vehicle. But when police informed her that her son said otherwise, the mother did not deny it. Police cited her for permitting an unlicensed minor to drive.