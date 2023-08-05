Unknown suspects burglarize restaurants

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police reports said unidentified suspects burglarized two businesses during separate incidents in early July.
Police said thieves entered the Peace, Love and Pizza restaurant on Old Milton Parkway sometime overnight July 3 and the Bagel Boys restaurant on Kimball Bridge Road in the early morning hours July 4.
At both restaurants, the front glass doors were broken with heavy objects, like rocks and wood blocks found at the scene.
Nothing was taken from either restaurant, but at Peace Love and Pizza, video footage showed a suspect breaking into the business and fleeing the scene.
No suspect has been identified for either burglary.