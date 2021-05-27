ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell man reported an armed robbery May 10 at the Economy Hotel along Old Dogwood Road.
The victim said he was in his hotel room when someone knocked on his door. When he answered, an acquaintance he recognized was standing on the other side dressed in a dark hoodie. He pointed a gun at the victim and said, “I will kill you, I’m real about this; don’t contact any of my clients anymore,” according to police.
The gunman then ran away and the victim said he gave chase while recording the man on his cell phone. When the suspect noticed him, the victim said he snatched his phone away and pushed him down in bushes. The victim said he got up and continued to chase the man down Old Holcomb Bridge Road until he got into a vehicle parked on the side of the La Quinta hotel and peeled away.
A witness corroborated the victim’s story about chasing the man. The victim gave officers a physical description of the suspect, who remained unidentified.
