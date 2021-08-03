FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a Cumming teen who reportedly drew a gun on a man hosting a June 16 party at Cloud 9 Events along Atlanta Highway.
Giovany Michell Lira-Gomez, 19, was arrested July 14 at his Jonabell Lane residence. He was charged with pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another and carrying a weapon without a license. According to deputies, Lira-Gomez was an uninvited guest who tried to crash the family get together at Cloud 9. Lira-Gomez was not a member of the family, according to deputies.
The victim told the security guard not to let him in because he’d had a previous altercation with a woman in attendance. The victim said Lira-Gomez pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it directly at him, then left the business.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.