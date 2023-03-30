Unidentified woman stabs man in the arm

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police found a man with stab wounds on his left arm on March 22 after he reported an altercation with an unidentified woman.
The man told police he was in a parking lot on Alpharetta Highway looking for work as a day laborer. He said a silver Dodge truck pulled up with the driver looking for workers. The man tried to climb into the truck but it was full of other men.
When he got out, he said a woman lunged at his throat with a 7-inch knife, cursing at him. He told the officers he turned his body to avoid the weapon, and she sliced his bicep. She then struck his elbow, wrist and thumb with the knife.
The man ran away and called the police. The assailant left the scene in the silver truck.
Roswell officers took the man to North Fulton Hospital. The Criminal Investigation Division took over the investigation, which remains open.