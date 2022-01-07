Unidentified man seen taking wallet in Johns Creek Publix

JOHN’S CREEK, Ga. –– John’s Creek police were dispatched to Publix on State Bridge Road for a reported theft.
A 54-year-old Johns Creek woman said her brown Michael Kors wallet had been stolen out of her purse. The victim noticed the wallet was missing at checkout.
The wallet contained approximately $60 cash, her Georgia driver’s license, insurance card and Macys, American Express, USAA, Target, TJ Maxx. Capital One and Sun Trust credit cards.
Security camera footage showed a male, of unknown race, about 5-foot 8, medium build and wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants and black running shoes.
The victim was advised to freeze all cards that were stolen and obtain a new driver’s license.
