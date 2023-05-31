Unidentified male reported approaching girl bicyclist

MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police were notified May 24 of a suspicious incident involving a young child in the Deerfield area who reported an unidentified White male in his late teens or early 20s wearing a ski mask approached her the evening before.
According to the Milton Police Department’s Facebook site, the suspect drove up to the child in a black sedan while she was riding her bicycle and asked where her friends were. The child did not engage the male in conversation, police said, but instead rode her bicycle directly home.
The Milton Police Department said it is taking the matter seriously, and that detectives have been working to identify the person involved. Police have stepped up patrols in the area, and the detectives in the city’s Criminal Investigation Division are continuing to investigate the incident.
As of May 26, Capt. Charles Barstow said there are no updates relating to identifying a suspect. But he said detectives have been canvassing the neighborhood and reviewing video surveillance.
“We will continue to have a heightened presence in the neighborhood and surrounding areas as we continue to delve into this investigation,” Barstow said.