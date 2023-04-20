Unidentified females assault Dunwoody man

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are investigating several unidentified female suspects who allegedly assaulted a local man on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard March 26.
Police said a 21-year-old local man stopped to help an “extremely drunk” man throwing up in an apartment complex parking lot at about 4 a.m. When he called the man a taxi, he was attacked by two female suspects.
The victim told police he was helping the man get into a taxi when an unidentified female came running up, broke the windshield wiper off of a car and hit him in the face with it.
His attacker, and other female suspects, got into a white sedan and sped away from the scene, leaving the man with a long scratch on his face.
At the time of the report, no suspects had been identified.