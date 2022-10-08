Undercover cop busts alleged drug dealer

DUNWOODY, Ga. — After a short bicycle chase with Dunwoody Police, an alleged drug dealer was arrested Sept. 16 for selling meth to an undercover officer.
Police identified the suspect while on patrol in the area of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, after receiving a tip from an undercover Dunwoody Police officer that the man was selling methamphetamine and riding a bike in the area.
When approached by officers, the suspect allegedly pedaled his bike away from Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, heading toward the roadway’s wood line, allegedly attempting to elude officers.
Officers eventually intercepted the man and located “multiple baggies” containing a white crystalized substance suspected to be methamphetamine, weighing approximately 13.4 grams, on his person. The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine, the report said.
The man, a 42-year-old Dunwoody resident, was arrested for felony drug amphetamine sales and was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.